26 October 2019

06 August 2019

03/03/2020 - 12:05 GMT

Not Much Has Changed – Sunderland Star Still Positive On Promotion Push

 




Sunderland star Lynden Gooch insists the Black Cats' defeat to Coventry City has not changed much in their pursuit of promotion and has revealed that he tries not to look at the League One table.

The Wearside outfit's five-game unbeaten run was brought to an end after Coventry handed them a 1-0 defeat at St. Andrew's at the weekend.  


 



Sunday's loss saw the Black Cats drop to fifth place in the League One table, with Portsmouth overtaking them and Wycombe Wanderers.

However, Sunderland star Gooch insists nothing much has changed following the defeat and is confident that they are still in the race for the automatic promotion.
 


Turning his attention to Sunderland's upcoming game against Gillingham, the 24-year-old also revealed that he tries not to look at the league table as he feels it could change every week.



Not much has really changed from last weekend, to be honest", Gooch was quoted as saying by the Sunderland Echo.

"We’re still in the hunt and we’re not far away at all, so we’ll just keep plugging away.
 


We’ve just got to keep going and take it game by game, put this one behind us and look forward to Saturday.

I try not to look at the table too much. I know how tight it is, and next weekend we could be closer to the top two again.

It’s just the way this league is – it changes every week. We just have to keep going.

Having lost just one game at home so far in the league, Sunderland will be hopeful of bouncing back against Gillingham this weekend.
 