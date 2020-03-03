XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



03/03/2020 - 15:26 GMT

Not Scored There In Three Visits – Neil Lennon Wary of Livingston Threat

 




Celtic manager Neil Lennon is wary of the threat posed by the Hoops' upcoming league opponents Livingston and has stressed the need for his side to be at their best.

The defending Scottish Premiership champions suffered the first of their two league defeats of the season so far at the hands of Livingston in October.  


 



Having suffered a 2-0 defeat at the Almondvale Stadium earlier this term, the Bhoys are now set to return to Livingston as they bid to remain firmly on course to retain the Scottish Premiership title.

However, Celtic manager Lennon has pointed out how his side have failed to score at Livingston on recent occasions and is wary of the threat posed by the Lions.
 


The 48-year-old explained how Livingston are dangerous at home, while being strong, physical, quick and energetic, before stressing the need for the Hoops to be at their best on Wednesday.



"Yes, it is going to be a tough game. We haven't scored there in three visits now", Lennon told Celtic TV.

"They are a good side at home. Strong, physical, quick, energetic and they make life very difficult for you.
 


"So, we have to be at our best."

Aberdeen and Rangers are the only two teams to beat Livingston at home so far in the league this season.
 