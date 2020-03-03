Not Scored There In Three Visits – Neil Lennon Wary of Livingston Threat

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Neil Lennon is wary of the threat posed by the Hoops' upcoming league opponents Livingston and has stressed the need for his side to be at their best.



The defending Scottish Premiership champions suffered the first of their two league defeats of the season so far at the hands of Livingston in October.













Having suffered a 2-0 defeat at the Almondvale Stadium earlier this term, the Bhoys are now set to return to Livingston as they bid to remain firmly on course to retain the Scottish Premiership title.



However, Celtic manager Lennon has pointed out how his side have failed to score at Livingston on recent occasions and is wary of the threat posed by the Lions.





The 48-year-old explained how Livingston are dangerous at home, while being strong, physical, quick and energetic, before stressing the need for the Hoops to be at their best on Wednesday.







"Yes, it is going to be a tough game. We haven't scored there in three visits now", Lennon told Celtic TV.



"They are a good side at home. Strong, physical, quick, energetic and they make life very difficult for you.





"So, we have to be at our best."



Aberdeen and Rangers are the only two teams to beat Livingston at home so far in the league this season.

