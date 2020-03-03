Odsonne Edouard Could Play For Premier League Top Four Club Feels Ex-Scotland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international Barry Ferguson believes Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard could easily play for one of the top four clubs in the Premier League and expects the Hoops to make a desperate attempt to keep him.



Edouard has been an integral part of Celtic's squad since he initially joined from Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan in 2017 before signing permanently the following year.













Having spearheaded the Bhoys' attack for three consecutive seasons, the 22-year-old striker is expected to attract interest from top clubs from Europe.



Ex-Rangers skipper Ferguson believes Edouard could easily star for one of the top four clubs in the Premier League and expects a lot of big teams to be after him in the summer.





However, the 42-year-old also feels Celtic will be desperate to keep Edouard at the club, with the former PSG star key to the Hoops' success in Scotland and possibly Europe.







"I think there will be a lot of teams after him", Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.



"I have said this plenty of times, I think he has got the potential to be top-notch, I really do.





"I think he could easily go down and play in the top four down in England, so Celtic will be desperate to keep him.



"He is a fantastic player, he has improved over the last couple of years as well, so he is one player Celtic must be desperate to keep."



Edouard has scored 26 goals and provided 17 assists from his 43 appearances across all competitions for Celtic so far this term.

