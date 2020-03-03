Photo: What A Performance, Rangers Star Lauds Billy Gilmour’s Display

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers winger Jordan Jones has lauded former Ger Billy Gilmour after his superb performance for Chelsea in their 2-0 FA Cup win over Liverpool.



Gilmour was handed a start at Stamford Bridge by Frank Lampard in the crunch FA Cup tie and did not disappoint as he turned in a superb display against Jurgen Klopp's league leaders.













The midfielder was awarded the man of the match for his performance and Rangers winger Jones, watching the clash on TV, took to social media to salute the Scottish youngster.



Posting a photograph, Jones wrote: "What a performance Billy Gilmour."





Former Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United midfielder Jermaine Jenas, picking Gilmour as man of the match, said on BBC One: "There have been a lot of good performances but I have been so impressed by this young lad.







"He's had such a calm head and he's not given the ball away all night. It's been a brilliant evening for him."



Gilmour, who came through the youth ranks at Rangers, has made two appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea this term and will hope his performance puts him firmly on the radar for Lampard to hand him further opportunities before the end of the season.





Chelsea have the 18-year-old under contract until the summer of 2023 and he has been capped by Scotland at Under-23 level.

