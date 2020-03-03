XRegister
26 October 2019

03/03/2020 - 15:38 GMT

Steven Gerrard Needs Players Who Can Handle Pressure – Rangers Legend

 




Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson has urged Gers manager Steven Gerrard to bolster his squad by signing players who can handle the pressure of playing for the club.

The Light Blues bowed out of the Scottish Cup on Saturday after bottom-placed Scottish Premiership side Hearts handed them a 1-0 defeat at Tynecastle.  


 



Following the loss, Rangers skipper James Tavernier went on to admit that there was a lack of mental strength within the Gers squad, which Ferguson finds unacceptable.

The 42-year-old believes Rangers boss Gerrard will have realised the need for him to bolster his squad in the summer and has urged the former Liverpool star to sign players who can handle the pressures of playing for the club.
 


Devastated by the way the team played against Hearts following a big win against Braga in the Europa League, Ferguson has conceded that some Rangers star cannot handle the pressure and insists there are no excuses for them.



"Yes, listen, I think he knows himself he'll need to go and bolster the squad, he does certainly need to go and get players that can come in and handle the pressures", Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.

"It is simple that some players can't handle it and it is too inconsistent for me.
 


"Again I'll go back to the Wednesday performance, I thought was excellent. You can't go three days later and put that sort of performance in against Hearts.

"Now, a lot of people can say, yes, it was a tough game on Wednesday night, but the way they are looked after now, footballers, the way the sports science is in the game, there's no excuses."

Rangers are now set to host struggling Hamilton Academical in the league on Wednesday night, and with Celtic having a 12-point lead, the Gers cannot afford to drop further points.
 