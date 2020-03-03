Strange – Rangers Legend Baffled By James Tavernier’s Comments

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers skipper Barry Ferguson is perplexed by James Tavernier's admission of a mentality problem following the Gers' Scottish Cup defeat to Hearts at the weekend.



It was only days after a big Europa League win at Braga that the Light Blues visited a struggling Hearts side in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.













Many would have expected Rangers to go into the game with a lot of confidence, having qualified for the Europa League Round of 16, but the team that turned up at Tynecastle could only register one shot on target and suffered a 1-0 defeat.



Following the match that saw the Gers bow out of the Scottish Cup, captain Tavernier indicated that there was a lack of mental strength within the squad.





The comments from the skipper have left former Light Blues star Ferguson nothing short of confused, with the 42-year-old forced to reiterate the need for strong mental strength at a big club like Rangers.







"No, you don't [ever know what you are getting with Rangers]", Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.



"But it is… the comments [from Tavernier] are strange. When you play at a big club, like Rangers, you need serious mental strength.





"Every game is a cup final. No matter what game you are playing, you are expected to win."



With Rangers out of the two domestic cups and 12 points behind Celtic in the title race, it appears that they are heading for a season without trophies once again.

