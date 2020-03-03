Think Top Two Now Out of Our Hands, Former Sunderland Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Sunderland striker Marco Gabbiadini has admitted a top two finish is now out of the Black Cats' hands after losing to Coventry City at the weekend.



The Wearside outfit dropped to the fifth place in League One after suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of promotion rivals Coventry on Sunday.













It was a second-minute goal from Matt Godden that gave the Sky Blues the victory at St. Andrew's and ex-Black Cats man Gabbiadini is frustrated that the side started their last two games by conceding in the first five minutes.



The 52-year-old was also exasperated that Sunderland missed out on the chance to go on top of the table by dropping points against Fleetwood Town and Coventry when he expected them to win.





Pointing out how other teams around them at the top of the table are doing well, Gabbiadini believes a top two finish is now out of Sunderland's hands.







"It'd be difficult for the manager to fault them except for the conceding of the goal, which they obviously did earlier in the week as well", Gabbiadini said on the BBC's Sunderland podcast.



"It is so frustrating because you are starting from a real disadvantage against two very good sides, managed to do something about it on Tuesday or Wednesday, whenever it was, I have lost track of the days.





"But, all of a sudden, you look at that table now and it's so frustrating because if we'd have taken the six points, which was doable in the form that we were in, we would now be top of the table.



"Now, I think it is out of our hands whether we can get into that top two because there are so many teams who are doing as well as or better than we are, there are five or six teams on a similar trajectory at the moment and unfortunately quite a few of them have got more points than us at the moment."



Sunderland are set to host 11th-placed Gillingham in their upcoming league game and will be hopeful of bouncing back with a win, having failed to do so in their last two matches.

