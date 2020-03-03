XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

03/03/2020 - 23:18 GMT

Tottenham Star Highlights Team-mate’s Hard Gym Work

 




Tottenham Hotspur star Moussa Sissoko has stepped up his injury return process and Spurs team-mate Serge Aurier has highlighted the midfielder's hard work on social media.

The 30-year-old Frenchman sustained a knee injury in Tottenham's 1-0 defeat to Southampton in the Premier League on New Year's Day and has been sidelined since then.  


 



Sissoko was forced to undergo knee surgery following the injury, proving a major blow to Tottenham and head coach Jose Mourinho, who is pushing for a top four finish in the league and fighting in the Champions League.

However, having spent two months on the sidelines and missed a total of 12 games, the former Newcastle star looks to be nearing a return to action.
 


Sissoko is currently on his way back to full fitness, with the midfielder undergoing rehabilitation, and will be hopeful of getting back on the pitch soon.



With the Frenchman stepping his return process, Tottenham team-mate Aurier has highlighted the player's hard work in the gym.

The Spurs full-back took to social media to post an Instagram video of Sissoko working out in the gym.
 


The images from Aurier were accompanied by a caption that read 'soon the return', suggesting that Sissoko is not far from returning to action.

Sissoko has scored two goals and provided two assists from his 26 appearances across all competitions for Spurs so far this term.
 