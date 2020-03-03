West Ham Fans Give Me Energy – Jeremy Ngakia

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United full-back Jeremy Ngakia has revealed the Hammers supporters give him energy on the pitch and admits that they help him to keep going.



Playing in his third game of the season for the West Ham senior side, the 19-year-old helped the Hammers hold on to a two-goal lead and register a 3-1 win against Southampton at home on Saturday.













The win helped ease the pressure on under-fire manager David Moyes, at least for the time being, as West Ham managed to climb out of the relegation zone.



Still acclimatising to the first-team environment, the young right-back took time to thank the fans for the support they have been giving him and stressed how key it is.





"I feel the fans’ love, it gives the energy on the pitch, it’s amazing", Ngakia told West Ham TV.







"I just want to thank the fans because, without them, I wouldn’t have the energy they are giving me. It’s amazing. So keep it up, please."



The teenager also took the time to speak about the need for him to keep building on the start he has made and give the manager a selection headache.





"I just have to keep on building and keep on making it hard for the manager to pick [the playing eleven] because the hard work is paying off and I just have to keep going more and more."



West Ham head to Arsenal at the weekend, followed by a home game against Nuno's Wolves side. Their final game in March comes away at Tottenham Hotspur.

