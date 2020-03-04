Bournemouth Is Now Key – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve Nicol is of the view that the Reds cannot afford another lacklustre performance against Bournemouth ahead of their pivotal Champions League game against Atletico Madrid at Anfield next week.



The Merseyside giants are expected to lift their first league title in 30 years in the coming weeks, but they have hit a rough patch of form.













Liverpool crashed out of the FA Cup at Chelsea on Tuesday night and have lost three of their last four games in all competitions.



They are looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit in their Champions League last 16 tie when Atletico Madrid come to Anfield next week.





And Nicol believes that makes this weekend’s game against Bournemouth pivotal as he believes the Reds need to rediscover their dynamic football soon.







He feels another poor showing could affect their confidence before they face a resilient Atletico Madrid side.



Nicol said on ESPN FC: “I think the big game is Saturday.





“Liverpool at their best are very dynamic and that is one thing they haven’t been recently.



“I think this game [FA Cup against Chelsea] doesn’t particularly matter to Klopp, but I think against Bournemouth they have to show what they have shown us pretty much for the last 12 months, being dynamic and blitzing teams, because if they stutter against Bournemouth, you have got to be worried about the Atletico game.”



Liverpool will look rediscover their mojo as they enter a pivotal period of the season where they will look to get the league title done and dusted and keep their hopes of winning a second successive Champions League alive.

