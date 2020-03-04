Celtic Blinked – Steven Gerrard Disappointed As Rangers Miss Chance To Close Gap

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard has admitted his Rangers side badly fluffed their lines against Hamilton Academical after Celtic dropped points away at Livingston.



Rangers, starting the evening sat 12 points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, knew they needed to take full advantage of any slip-ups made by the Bhoys and they had a golden opportunity on Wednesday night.











Celtic managed to score in injury time at the Tony Macaroni Arena to salvage a 2-2 draw at Livingston, but Rangers slipped to a 1-0 loss at Ibrox against Hamilton, despite dominating the game..



Gerrard admits he is feeling low after the loss and said on Rangers TV: "We were playing bottom of the league tonight and we've just lost to bottom of the league, so I think you know how I'm feeling."





Gerrard concedes that his side missed a big chance to close the gap on Celtic and admits that Hamilton at home is a game his Rangers team should be winning.







"It's tough, it's tough, because with all due respect to Hamilton this is a game we should be winning", he said.



"We're guilty of not taking our chances and putting Hamilton away.





"We've got ourselves to blame, again another mistake has cost us and the points go away.



"There was an opportunity tonight. Celtic have blinked with one eye, but we've blinked with two, which is extremely disappointing", Gerrard added.



Rangers have now played 12 games in Scottish domestic football since returning to action following their winter training camp in Dubai and have lost four, losing ground to Celtic and exiting the Scottish Cup.



Gerrard now has to bank on Celtic slipping up again and his men not blinking if and when the Bhoys do so.

