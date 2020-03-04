XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



04/03/2020 - 10:37 GMT

Chris Smalling On Everton and Tottenham’s Radar

 




Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing defender Chris Smalling from Manchester United during the summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

Smalling has been impressive during his loan stint at Roma and rejuvenated his career in Serie A this season.  


 



Roma are keen to turn the loan deal into a permanent move and the player is also open to continuing at the Stadio Olimpico if they can agree on a deal with Manchester United.

The Serie A giants are believed to be unwilling to meet Manchester United’s €20m asking price, but they are facing competition from Premier League teams for Smalling’s signature as well.
 


According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Everton and Tottenham are amongst the clubs who are keen to assess the possibility of signing Smalling.



The Englishman’s performance in Italy has been noted and both Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho are interested in signing him.

Smalling was one of the first names on Manchester United’s team-sheet when he played at Old Trafford under Mourinho.
 


However, it is unclear whether Manchester United would agree to let him join Premier League rivals and, if he is sold, a switch to Italy may be preferred at Old Trafford.
 