Chris Smalling On Everton and Tottenham’s Radar

Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing defender Chris Smalling from Manchester United during the summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.



Smalling has been impressive during his loan stint at Roma and rejuvenated his career in Serie A this season.













Roma are keen to turn the loan deal into a permanent move and the player is also open to continuing at the Stadio Olimpico if they can agree on a deal with Manchester United.



The Serie A giants are believed to be unwilling to meet Manchester United’s €20m asking price, but they are facing competition from Premier League teams for Smalling’s signature as well.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Everton and Tottenham are amongst the clubs who are keen to assess the possibility of signing Smalling.







The Englishman’s performance in Italy has been noted and both Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho are interested in signing him.



Smalling was one of the first names on Manchester United’s team-sheet when he played at Old Trafford under Mourinho.





However, it is unclear whether Manchester United would agree to let him join Premier League rivals and, if he is sold, a switch to Italy may be preferred at Old Trafford.

