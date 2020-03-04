Club Understand Everything, They’ve Been Ultra Supportive – Garry Monk

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has claimed that he enjoys the support of Dejphon Chansiri but conceded that his side need to produce more results.



Ahead of their FA Cup clash against Manchester City tonight, Monk has found himself under immense pressure as Sheffield Wednesday continue to struggle to turn their season around.













The Owls have been without a win in the league since December and after looking like challenging for promotion, they have dropped down to 12th in the Championship standings.



Some Wednesday fans have now lost faith in the former Leeds United boss and there have been calls for his spell in charge to be brought to an end.





But the Sheffield Wednesday boss insisted that he has the support of chairman Chansiri and he could not ask for more from the board during trying times.







However, he also acknowledged that he and his side need to produce results and turn their season as soon as possible.



Monk told the BBC when asked whether he still enjoys the chairman’s confidence: “He has been ultra-supportive.





“The club have been ultra-supportive to me even in this difficult period. I think they can understand everything, the way we are trying to work to and the difficulties we are facing.



“All I can speak of them is that the chairman has been ultra-supportive and that is what you want at this moment.



“I also understand my role, my job is to produce results and we need to produce more results more consistently.



“But in terms of support, I couldn’t have asked for much more.”



Sheffield Wednesday will be travelling to London to take on Brentford in the league this Saturday.

