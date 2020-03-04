XRegister
26 October 2019

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



04/03/2020 - 09:54 GMT

Dortmund Close In On Manchester United Target Jude Bellingham

 




Borussia Dortmund are closing in on a move to sign Manchester United target and 16-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham, it has been claimed.

The young midfielder broke into the Birmingham City squad this season and has been one of the breakout stars of the Championship.  


 



He was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United during the winter window with the Red Devils putting in a big money offer for him in the winter.

But the youngster stayed put at Birmingham and there are suggestions that he could be moving to the Bundesliga soon.
 


According to German magazine Sport Bild, the youngster has agreed in principle to join BVB in the future.



A fee of around €35m would be needed for Dortmund to prize the teenager away from Birmingham.

He has a contract until the end of next season but it has been claimed that the player has already decided that he will be leaving in the summer.
 


And it seems Bellingham has decided to put his money on Dortmund, who are known for signing and developing young talents from across Europe.
 