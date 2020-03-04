XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

04/03/2020 - 14:04 GMT

Former Scotland Star Sees One Reason Steven Gerrard Could Consider Rangers Future

 




Former Scotland goalkeeper Alan Rough believes Rangers manager Steven Gerrard could only step down from his role if the Gers board do not provide enough financial support to challenge Celtic next season.

The Liverpool legend has been subject to plaudits from all directions for the work he has done since taking over as the manager for Scottish Premiership side Rangers in 2018.  


 



However, while there have been improvements from the Glasgow outfit domestically and Europe, Gerrard still does not have a trophy to show for it.

With Celtic 12 points ahead of the Gers in the league, Gerrard's side could be forced to bow down to their arch-rivals in Scotland for the second consecutive season and there have been suggestions that the 39-year-old could walk away.
 


Evaluating the chances of that happening, former Scotland star Rough believes that the possibility of Gerrard walking away would only really arise if the board do not promise what he feels is enough backing in the summer window.



"I think a lot of things have to happen for that to happen [Gerrard to quit]", Rough said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.

"I think if they obviously go out of Europe, lost in two games to Celtic and there is a gap at the end of the season, then there will be talks with the board to see where they are going to go next year.
 


"And I think it depends on these talks because I think we all agree its all about money, the only reason you are going to close the gap with Celtic is money and if the Rangers board doesn't convince him that he is going to get enough money to make some kind of challenge, then you have to start thinking about what he's going to do."

Having already bagged the Scottish League Cup and Scottish Cup, Celtic, with a 12 point lead in the league, are on course to achieving quadruple treble.
 