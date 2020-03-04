XRegister
26 October 2019

04/03/2020 - 15:54 GMT

Fulham Not Out Of Top Two Race Insists Cottagers Legend

 




Fulham legend Tony Gale insists the Cottagers are not out of the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League, despite being five points behind second placed Leeds United in the Championship.

As the Championship heads into the business end of the campaign, clubs will be stepping up their push to earn promotion to the top flight, some looking for automatic promotion and some eyeing playoff spots.  


 



West Brom and Leeds that are leading the pack at the moment, with 69 and 68 points to their name respectively, while only ten points separate third from eighth place.

Fulham, who currently sit third in the table, are five points second-placed Leeds with ten games to go in the league, but Craven Cottage great Gale is confident that Scott Parker and co are still in the race for a top-two finish.
 


The ex-West Ham star has pointed out how table-toppers West Brom suffered defeat at the hands of relegation battling Wigan Athletic, insisting that there is all to play for.



"There are only 10 games left now, and they’re all cup finals. Fulham are not out of that top-two race, don’t worry about that", Gale wrote in his column on Fulham's official site.

"West Brom had a wobble at the weekend, losing at home to Wigan, so there’s everything to play for.
 


"We’ve got so many games against the teams around us, so they’ll all be six-pointers. We’re better in the bigger games, I would say, because teams come at us a bit more, rather than sitting back.

"I think we can be confident going into the business end of the campaign."

Among Fulham's remaining ten league games are visits to West Brom and Leeds, which if they manage to win could see them earn automatic promotion.
 