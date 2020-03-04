I Told Players This – Ipswich Boss Paul Lambert

Follow @insidefutbol





Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is confident that the Tractor Boys players will bounce back from their poor form after their own fans voiced their discontent at the team following defeat to Fleetwood Town.



Lambert and co suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of promotion hunting Fleetwood at home in League One on Tuesday evening.













The Ipswich faithful present in attendance at Portman Road were not happy to see their team suffer their third consecutive league loss and made their discontent felt.



Following the game, Tractor Boys manager Lambert made sure that his players acknowledged the support of the fans, despite their unhappiness.





Reflecting on the incident, the 50-year-old has talked up the need for the team to appreciate the support despite their frustrations and went on to reveal that he told the players they will come through the testing spell and bounce back from the poor run of form as long as they do not quit.







"Even though they weren't having it, we had to go and appreciate the support", Lambert was quoted as saying by the Ipswich Star.



"The support comes in its numbers. You have to take it. I said to the lads 'take what's happening at the minute and come through it'.





"As long as you never ever quit, that's the most important thing. Don't quit.



"They'll come through it, whenever that is – one month, two months, three months, four years, five years. If you come through it, you'll be a better player for it."



Ipswich have now played two more games that sixth-placed Fleetwood, who are also six points ahead, and their chances of earning promotion back to the Championship are receding.

