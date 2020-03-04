It Was Mindblowing – Rangers Starlet On Interaction With First Team Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youngster Dapo Mebude has revealed that he had his mind blown by interacting with Gers first-team star Jermain Defoe, having watched him on TV as a child.



Having made his senior team debut for Rangers under the management of Steven Gerrard, Mebude is considered to be one of the most exciting talents in the Gers' youth set-up.













While he has not appeared for the team so far this season, the London-born striker has been regularly involved with the senior squad, often joining up with them at the Hummel Training Centre.



The teenager was also part of the squad that travelled to Dubai for Rangers' winter training camp earlier this year and that is where, in Mebude's own words, Defoe took him under his wing.





Having interacted with and learned from the veteran Englishman during his time with the first-team, Mebude has expressed his admiration for the 37-year-old.







The up and coming striker was initially left awestruck, talking to Defoe, but insists he is now focused on learning from him as he looks to follow in the first-team star's footsteps.



"At first it was just mindblowing, seeing him talk to me was just mad because obviously, I watched him on TV when I was growing up", Mebude told Rangers TV.





"But now, I just try and take everything I can from him, just learn from what he tells me because he has done what I want to do.



"So, if I have half his career, I'll be happy with that."



As a testimony to the duo's relationship, Defoe himself recently referred Mebude to as his 'little bro'.

