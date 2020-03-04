Kyle Lafferty Could Offer More – Former Sunderland Star Floats Team Change

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Sunderland star Kieron Brady has suggested that the Black Cats replace Charlie Wyke with Kyle Lafferty in their starting line-up as he believes the 32-year-old can offer more goals and assists.



The Wearside-based club slumped to fifth place in the League One table after suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of promotion rivals Coventry City last weekend.













Having dropped points in their last two games and with no room to drop more before the end of the season, striker Wyke's form in front of goal is concerning for some.



As Sunderland push for a top two finish in an attempt to earn automatic promotion, former midfielder Brady has suggested that Phil Parkinson replace Wyke with January arrival Lafferty.





The 48-year-old believes the former Rangers star could offer more mobility, physicality, goals and assists than Wyke and is interested to see if Parkinson drops a player who he has often defended publically.







"Kyle Lafferty, I think, would offer you greater mobility and just as much of a physical presence as what we have been seeing recently from Charlie Wyke", Brady said on the BBC's Sunderland podcast.



"I also think that there is a much greater likelihood that he would offer more in terms of both goals and assists.





"Phil Parkinson has been very quick to publically defend Wyke and to laud whatever attributes he perceives he has, so it is going to be interesting because, in one respect, no manager likes to think that he is making a decision based on the fact that fans, media, pundits, etc can pinpoint an area and suggest they know better.



"But the statistics are there, I believe, to show that from open play, particularly against the better sides in the division, Sunderland are finding it difficult."



Lafferty joined Sunderland in the January transfer window, but is yet to make a league start for the side.

