Leeds United Game Going To Be Great – Fulham Legend Relishing Clash

Fulham legend Tony Gale is excited for the Cottagers' league match against promotion rivals Leeds United at Elland Road late in March.



With just ten more games to go, the Championship is heading into the business end of the campaign and the race for the automatic promotion and playoff spots are heating up.













West Brom and Leeds lead the table with 69 and 68 points respectively, but with 63 points to their name, Fulham are right on the Baggies' and Whites' tails.



In their remaining ten games, the London-based club have trips to West Brom and Leeds coming up and Craven Cottage great Gale is looking forward to the Elland Road visit later this month in particular.





Anticipating a great game, the 60-year-old has described the match between Leeds and Fulham at Elland Road 'one that's worth witnessing', urging the Cottagers fans to flock to the stadium in numbers.







"Leeds is going to be a great game, that’s one that you want to play in and is one that every Fulham fan will want to go to", Gale wrote in his column on Fulham's official site.



"The club is putting on return coach travel for a fiver which is great. If you fancy going up there, I know it’s a long journey, but Elland Road is a great ground to visit, one that’s worth witnessing.





"It’s such a big game for Fulham as well, so it would be great to have a full away following."



Apart from Leeds and West Brom, Fulham also have games against promotion rivals Brentford, Bristol City and Nottingham Forest coming up, as they try to put sustained pressure on Marcelo Bielsa's side.

