Leigh Griffiths On Bench – Celtic Team vs Livingston Confirmed

Fixture: Livingston vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Celtic have revealed their team and substitutes to lock horns with Livingston in the Scottish Premiership this evening.



Neil Lennon's side ran out 4-0 winners at Celtic Park in the last meeting between the two clubs, however their last visit to Livingston, in October, ended in a shock 2-0 loss.













Celtic have not scored in their last two visits to Livingston, but will start as firm favourites to end that run as they look to retain their 12-point lead at the top of the table.



For this evening's league game, Lennon has Fraser Forster in goal, while in defence he picks Kristoffer Ajer, Christopher Jullien and Nir Bitton.





Further up the pitch the Celtic manager has Scott Brown in midfield and looking to dominate, along with Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie. Greg Taylor and James Forrest are wing-backs, with Odsonne Edouard and Mohamed Elyounoussi up top.







Lennon has options on the bench to change things if needed, including Leigh Griffiths and Tom Rogic.





Celtic Team vs Livingston



Forster, Bitton, Jullien, Ajer, Brown, Forrest, Christie, McGregor, Taylor, Elyounoussi, Edouard



Substitutes: Gordon, Elhamed, Frimpong, Hayes, Rogic, Bayo, Griffiths

