Liverpool Legend Defends Jurgen Klopp’s Team Selection Against Chelsea

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has defended Jurgen Klopp’s decision to play a weaker side against Chelsea on Tuesday night as he believes the Reds will be at full strength against Bournemouth at the weekend.



The European champions crashed out of the FA Cup on Tuesday night when they lost 2-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and it ended their hopes of emulating Manchester United’s 1999 treble.













Klopp has been attracting criticism for playing a weakened line up at Chelsea, but Nicol believes the Liverpool manager did the right thing.



He stressed that Liverpool’s best side have lost games against Atletico Madrid and Watford recently and insisted that they have not sewn up the league title yet.





Nicol believes Liverpool will want to win their league game against Bournemouth on Saturday before hosting Atletico Madrid at Anfield next week.







The Liverpool legend said on ESPN FC: “You have lost to Atletico Madrid with your first team, you have lost to Watford with your first team and so you make sure you get your first team out at Bournemouth and win going into the Atletico game.



“And by the way, the complacency.





“You just need to make sure that you get the Premier League done and dusted as quickly as possible and do not take anything for granted.



“It’s the biggest thing that upsets team when they take things for granted. When you step on a football field and take things for granted, things go wrong.



“I don’t care if you are 20 points ahead.”



Liverpool have lost three of their last four games in all competitions and have hit a poor run of form after looking imperious for most of the season.

