Man Utd Fans Will Remember Wayne Rooney’s Service – Former Coach

Former Manchester United coach Eric Steele believes the Red Devils fans will give Wayne Rooney raucous applause on Thursday night.



Manchester United will face Derby County at Pride Park on Thursday night in the fifth round of the FA Cup.













Rooney will be facing his former side for the first time since returning to England from the MLS and he has talked about his love for the club, where he is the record goalscorer.



The striker lost his place in the starting eleven in his final season at Manchester United before he left for Everton, but Steele believes he will still have a special connection with the fans.





The former Manchester United coach feels the away support will show their love for Rooney at Pride Park on Thursday night and make him feel like the hero he has always been for the Red Devils.







“In the end, you can only look back at Wayne’s career and go, ‘You know what… leading goalscorer for Man United, leading goalscorer for England’”, Steele told The Athletic.



“I think United’s fans will give him a terrific welcome. Everyone will remember Wayne Rooney.





“Yes, they have all had their lapses off the field, but you talk about what he has given, his commitment to his club and his country.



“You can’t end up beating Sir Bobby Charlton’s record without giving fantastic service.”



Rooney won five Premier League titles, a Champions League and the FA Cup amongst various other honours at Old Trafford.

