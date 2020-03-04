Newcastle Star Respected Steve Bruce’s Decision, Disagreement Claims Played Down

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin respected Steve Bruce’s decision to leave him out of the starting eleven against Burnley last Saturday.



The winger has been struggling with hamstring problems in his first season at Newcastle and has missed a number of games for Bruce’s side.













There were concerns over his fitness ahead of Saturday’s game against Burnley and he was left out of the starting eleven in the 0-0 draw Newcastle played out.



There were claims that the player and the manager did not see eye-to-eye on that decision and Bruce was annoyed the way the situation was painted in the press.





According to The Athletic, Saint-Maximin felt that he was fit to start, but nevertheless respect the Newcastle manager’s decision.







He is aware of his hamstring struggles and the winger accepted that he needs to be treated with care.



Newcastle paid big money for the winger last summer and so far he has scored twice and has managed three assists for the club.

