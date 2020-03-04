XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



04/03/2020 - 20:50 GMT

Newcastle Star Respected Steve Bruce’s Decision, Disagreement Claims Played Down

 




Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin respected Steve Bruce’s decision to leave him out of the starting eleven against Burnley last Saturday.

The winger has been struggling with hamstring problems in his first season at Newcastle and has missed a number of games for Bruce’s side.  


 



There were concerns over his fitness ahead of Saturday’s game against Burnley and he was left out of the starting eleven in the 0-0 draw Newcastle played out.

There were claims that the player and the manager did not see eye-to-eye on that decision and Bruce was annoyed the way the situation was painted in the press.
 


According to The Athletic, Saint-Maximin felt that he was fit to start, but nevertheless respect the Newcastle manager’s decision.



He is aware of his hamstring struggles and the winger accepted that he needs to be treated with care.

Newcastle paid big money for the winger last summer and so far he has scored twice and has managed three assists for the club.
 


Saint-Maximin clocked 80 minutes in Newcastle's 3-2 FA Cup win at West Brom on Tuesday evening.
 