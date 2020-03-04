XRegister
X
04/03/2020 - 10:19 GMT

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Provides Update On Paul Pogba

 




Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Paul Pogba will not return to first-team training until at least next week.

Pogba has been more or less out of action due to an ankle injury since September and is still not close to getting back to full fitness yet.  


 



He recently returned to the club’s Carrington base to step up on his rehabilitation and is expected to play a role for Manchester United before the end of the season.

There were suggestions that he could be back in training with the squad this week, but Solskjaer revealed that the midfielder is still doing physical work with the physios at the moment.
 


The Manchester United boss claimed that the Frenchman will not be training with the first-team squad until next week.



He indicated that it will take a while for the player to return to first-team action this season.

The Manchester United manager said in a press conference: “Paul’s still working with the physios outside and he won’t be training with the first-team until next week.
 


“And then let’s see how long that will take, he will need some time to get his football fitness back.”

Pogba is believed to be angling for a move away from Manchester United in the summer, with Juventus interested in re-signing him.
 