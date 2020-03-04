XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

04/03/2020 - 18:46 GMT

Phil Foden On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Sheffield Wednesday Confirmed

 




Fixture: Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Manchester City have confirmed their team and substitutes to take on Garry Monk's Sheffield Wednesday side in an FA Cup tie at Hillsborough.

Monk is under big pressure after a poor run of results saw Sheffield Wednesday slip down the Championship table and out of playoff contention.
 

 



Wednesday will be looking to cause a big shock this evening against Pep Guardiola's side, who are looking for a domestic cup double after winning the EFL Cup on Sunday.

Guardiola continues to be without long-term absentee Leroy Sane.
 


Claudio Bravo slots into goal for Manchester City this evening, while in defence Guardiola opts for John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi as the centre-back pairing. Rodrigo plays, as do David Silva, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez. Both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus start.



If the Citizens boss needs to make changes tonight he has options on the bench, including Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling.
 


Manchester City Team vs Sheffield Wednesday

Bravo, Cancelo, Stones, Otamendi, Mendy, Rodrigo, D Silva (c), Bernardo, Mahrez, G Jesus, Aguero

Substitutes: Ederson, Sterling, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Foden, Garcia 
 