Phil Foden On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Sheffield Wednesday Confirmed

Fixture: Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Manchester City have confirmed their team and substitutes to take on Garry Monk's Sheffield Wednesday side in an FA Cup tie at Hillsborough.



Monk is under big pressure after a poor run of results saw Sheffield Wednesday slip down the Championship table and out of playoff contention.













Wednesday will be looking to cause a big shock this evening against Pep Guardiola's side, who are looking for a domestic cup double after winning the EFL Cup on Sunday.



Guardiola continues to be without long-term absentee Leroy Sane.





Claudio Bravo slots into goal for Manchester City this evening, while in defence Guardiola opts for John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi as the centre-back pairing. Rodrigo plays, as do David Silva, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez. Both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus start.







If the Citizens boss needs to make changes tonight he has options on the bench, including Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling.





Manchester City Team vs Sheffield Wednesday



Bravo, Cancelo, Stones, Otamendi, Mendy, Rodrigo, D Silva (c), Bernardo, Mahrez, G Jesus, Aguero



Substitutes: Ederson, Sterling, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Foden, Garcia

