Positional Change Has Sparked Him Into Life – Steve Bruce On Newcastle United Star

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce believes Magpies star Miguel Almiron has burst into life after moving to a central role and wants to get the Paraguayan amongst the goals more often.



The 26-year-old midfielder fired the St James' Park club past West Brom and to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Tuesday evening, scoring a brace in the side's 3-2 win over the Baggies.













Almiron's first-half goals and an early second-half goal from January arrival Valentino Lazaro were enough for the Magpies to survive a late scare and progress to the final eight of the competition.



Impressed by Almiron's performance against West Brom, Newcastle boss Bruce has hailed the midfielder's finishing on the night as 'terrific' and his energy as 'electric'.





The 59-year-old also pointed out that Almiron looks to have burst into life after switching from a wide role to a central role and has revealed that he intends to get the Paraguayan higher up the pitch and amongst the goals more often.







"I think he has burst into life again, playing in this position what he prefers", Bruce told BBC Newcastle.



"So that's what we are trying to aim to, to try and get him higher up the pitch and score a goal, of course.





"Today, he was terrific in his finishing, he was electric all evening and some of the positions he takes up is very difficult for defenders.



"When he gets turned around, we all know how quick and nimble he is and it was a really, really top performance by the kid."



Having scored his first brace in Newcastle colours, Almiron will have set his eyes on building on the momentum when the Magpies visit Southampton this weekend.

