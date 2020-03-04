XRegister
04/03/2020 - 22:44 GMT

Really Lame – Former Premier League Star Blasts Gedson Fernandes As Spurs Exit Cup

 




Former Premier League defender Stephen Warnock has dubbed Gedson Fernandes' penalty for Tottenham Hotspur against Norwich City in their FA Cup tie on Wednesday night "really lame". 

Tottenham went ahead in the 13th minute at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium through a powerful header from Jan Vertonghen.


 



They held their lead in the FA Cup tie until 12 minutes from time, when Norwich's Josip Drmic followed up on a shot and took full advantage when Michel Vorm spilled the ball.

Extra time could not split the two teams, meaning penalties were needed and Norwich ran out 3-2 winners, with Tim Krul saving twice. 
 


Spurs star Gedson was guilty of missing the crucial spot-kick which handed Norwich victory as his effort was saved. The midfielder's jog towards the ball was slow, and his effort lacked power, being more of a pass, which was easily dealt with by Krul.



Former Liverpool star Warnock was not imporessed and said on the BBC: "Fully deserved for a great performance away from home. 

"A really poor penalty from Gedson Fernandes, really lame when you needed to score."
 


And ex-Norwich star Dion Dublin dubbed Gedson's penalty "awful".

Dublin said: "That last penalty, when you need to score to stay in the tie, was awful.

"When you are going to take a penalty, take a penalty. Don't try mind games or try something new."

Tottenham are next in action away at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Saturday when they take on Sean Dyche's Burnley.
 

 