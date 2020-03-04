XRegister
X
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

04/03/2020 - 18:36 GMT

Ryan Kent On Bench – Rangers Team vs Hamilton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Hamilton Academical
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Rangers have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Hamilton Academical to Ibrox this evening for a Scottish Premiership fixture.  

Steven Gerrard's side crashed out of the Scottish Cup at the hands of Hearts at the weekend and will be desperate for a reaction tonight against Hamilton.
 

 



Rangers sit 12 points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership standings and Gerrard is aware that his side will need to go on a near perfect run between now and the end of the season to put any kind of pressure on the Bhoys. 

The Gers have Allan McGregor in goal, while in defence Gerrard picks James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, George Edmundson and Borna Barisic.
 


Further up the pitch Rangers have Steven Davis, Glen Kamara and Joe Aribo in midfield, while Florian Kamberi and Ianis Hagi support Alfredo Morelos.



If Gerrard wants to shake things up then he can look to his bench to make changes, with options available including Ryan Kent and Jermain Defoe.
 


Rangers Team vs Hamilton Academical

McGregor, Tavernier, Edmundson, Goldson, Barisic, Kamara, Davis, Aribo, Hagi, Morelos, Kamberi

Substitutes: Foderingham, Katic, Halliday, Jack, Kent, Barker, Defoe
 