Sheffield Wednesday Hold New Contract Talks With 26-Year-Old

Sheffield Wednesday have held talks with Morgan Fox over a new contract as keeping him at Hillsborough is a priority for the club, according to The Athletic.



The 26-year-old has emerged as one of the best full-backs in the Championship and has been a big part of Garry Monk’s squad.













The left-back has been attracting admiring glances from clubs due to his his quality, while his contract situation makes him a viable option for many in the Premier League and the Championship.



His current deal expires in the summer and talks have taken place between the club and the player over a new contract.





But no deal has been agreed yet and the player is claimed to be focusing on finishing the season well at Sheffield Wednesday.







However, Fox is aware of his rising stock and has the ambition to play in the Premier League.



Monk is desperate to hold on to Fox and wants him as part of his Wednesday squad next season.





But as thing stand, the defender could be available on a free transfer in the summer transfer window and he has his eyes on testing himself in the top tier.

