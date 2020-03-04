Steven Gerrard’s Team And His Signings – Former Top Flight Star As Rangers Lose

Follow @insidefutbol





Former top flight attacker Tam McManus has indicated that Steven Gerrard must take full responsibility for Rangers' struggles.



The Gers have imploded since they returned from the winter break and again shot themselves in the foot at Ibrox on Wednesday night, going down 1-0 to strugglers Hamilton Academical.













Rangers dominated for large periods at Ibrox, but had no killer instinct and shipped a goal in the 56th minute when David Moyo took advantage of a Connor Goldson error to score.



The night was made even worse for Rangers with the news that title rivals Celtic had been held to a 2-2 draw away at Livingston.





Questions are now being asked about Gerrard's position and McManus took to Twitter to write: "Is that the end for Steven Gerrard at Rangers?"







The former Hibernian man added: "His team and signings I'm afraid."



Rangers have backed Gerrard in the transfer market and he brought in Ianis Hagi and Florian Kamberi in January, with both starting against Hamilton.





Celtic's draw at Livingston has now allowed them to move 13 points clear of Rangers, who are still involved in the Europa League and play Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16.

