They’re Watching Closely – Steven Gerrard Tells Rangers Players How To Get Fans Onside

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard believes putting in the work and showing the will to fight for the club is the only way to win the Gers supporters back and feels the fans are watching every player closely.



Many supporters hoped and thought that the wait to see Rangers lift the Scottish Premiership was finally coming to an end when the Light Blues earned a massive 2-1 win over Celtic at Parkhead in December.













However, all that has come crashing down after the Gers failed to hit the heights they managed to hit in the first half of the season and dropped ten points from their eight leagues games following the winter break.



The frustration peaked when they went on to bow out of the Scottish Cup against Hearts last weekend and Rangers manager Gerrard believes the fans have every right to be discontent.





However, with his eyes on bouncing back and winning the supporters back, the Liverpool legend has insisted that there is only one way to do so, which is by getting back to work and showing the Rangers faithful that they are ready to fight to take the club in the right direction.







Gerrard has vowed to give his all for the club and is intrigued to see which players will show the fight, which he feels is being inspected by the fans now.



"I think they have got every right to be frustrated and disappointed now because I think them along with us thought it was a real opportunity to go all the way in the Scottish Cup", Gerrard told Rangers TV.





"So, the criticism and frustration that's out there, we have to accept that. The only way you can do that is to roll your sleeves up and react and show the supporters in front of them on the pitch that the fight's on.



"I think they are looking at every player now to see who's with them and who's prepared to fight and pull and push in the right direction.



"I'm certainly there, I'm in and now, I think, we'll see which players, moving forward, are prepared to join us with that."



While their domestic campaign looks to be over, Rangers have earned their way into the round of 16 of the Europa League, giving them something to be content about in the season.

