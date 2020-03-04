This Is Why Patience Is Key Word For Us – Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United star Mateusz Klich insists patience is key for the Whites when they have bad spells in games as he believes their opponents are always waiting to pounce on their mistakes.



The Yorkshire-based side have put themselves in a good position to earn one of the two automatic promotion spots, having won four consecutive Championship games now.













However, with ten more games still to go in the league and a job to do, Leeds midfielder Klich has talked up the need for the Whites to be patient.



The Poland international believes patience is the keyword for Marcelo Bielsa's side, especially when they have rough patches in games.





Explaining why he thinks so, Klich pointed out how opponents, who often defend deep, are always waiting for Leeds to make a mistake and pounce on it, and the 29-year-old believes they cannot afford to make an error and let the opposition initiate a counter-attack.







"It is very important because obviously the teams we play against, they are waiting for our mistakes and they defend their half", Klich told LUTV.



"We can't allow [ourselves] to make mistakes and let them counter-attack easily.





"So patience is the keyword for us, I think."



Leeds will be looking to take their winning streak to five games when they host Huddersfield Town this weekend and despite their recent form, patience can be expected to be still the key word for Bielsa and co.

