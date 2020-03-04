This Is Worry About Celtic Defence Against Livingston – Former Hoops Goalkeeper

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic goalkeeper Alan Rough is concerned by the struggles of the Hoops defenders against a physical style of play and wants them to be prepared to deal with it against Livingston.



Following European and Scottish Cup action, Glasgow outfit Celtic return to league action by visiting fifth-placed Livingston this evening.













While the Bhoys' form in the league following the winter break is encouraging, having won all the games since the turn of the year, Livingston's Almondvale Stadium could prove to be tricky for the champions.



Celtic suffered their first league defeat of the season away at Livingston and Rough believes Neil Lennon's defenders struggled to cope with the physicality.





The 68-year-old is worried about the defenders' inability to deal with Livingston's physicality and is hopeful that they have learned their lessons from the previous visit.







"You know the throw-ins are going to come huddling into the box, the corners are going to get fired in and it is just going to be everybody going for it", Rough said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.



"That's the worry for me with the Celtic defence because I think they don't like that kind of game.





"When you look at the big boy, [Christopher] Jullien, he is quite happy getting the ball, nobody is pressing him, nobody is banging in at him, nobody is having a wee kick at his legs.



"So, that's what they have got to do, they have got to learn their lesson from that last time and know that this is what is going to happen, you have got to deal with."



Celtic have failed to score at Livingston on their last two visits to Almondvale, but will be hopeful of changing that this evening.

