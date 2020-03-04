Totally Dominant – Neil Lennon Says Livingston Draw Least Celtic Deserved

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic boss Neil Lennon has insisted that a 2-2 draw against Livingston was the least his side deserved after their superb display.



The champions took the lead in the Scottish Premiership clash when Callum McGregor scored in the 16th minute, but were pegged back by Jon Guthrie, who pounced on an error from Fraser Forster in the 24th minute.













Scott Robinson fired the hosts into a 2-1 lead just a minute into the second half at the Tony Macaroni Arena and Livingston looked on course for a famous victory.



Celtic though grabbed a draw at the death through Tom Rogic and boss Lennon thinks it is the least they deserved.





"I thought we were outstanding. We absolutely battered them in the second half and a draw was the least we deserved", Lennon told BBC Scotland.







"We were totally dominant, although we lost two sloppy goals.



"The response from the team was everything we expected of them.





"Some of the speed of the play was breathtaking. They are a magnificent group of players", the Celtic boss added.



With Rangers having slipped to a shock 1-0 defeat at home against Hamilton Academical, Celtic's draw is enough to ensure they now boast a 13-point lead a the top of the Scottish Premiership.

