Tottenham Gone Backwards Under Jose Mourinho – Tony Cascarino

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League striker Tony Cascarino has slammed Jose Mourinho and believes Tottenham Hotspur have gone backwards under his stewardship.



Mourinho took charge of Tottenham in November after the club sacked Mauricio Pochettino following a poor start to their season.













The Portuguese has managed to get Tottenham back into the top four race but injuries to Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son have massively dented their season.



Mourinho has complained about a lack of strikers and has indicated that his side are not in a position to sustain their challenge on all fronts.





But Cascarino has not been buying the Tottenham boss’ excuses and slammed him for the poor football the north London club have been playing.







He feels Mourinho is deliberately trying to water down expectations to mask his own problems and insisted Tottenham have only gone backwards under him.



Cascarino said on talkSPORT: “Spurs’ form has been shocking.





“Even their two victories over Manchester City and Southampton of late were by chance in some ways.



“Let’s not kid ourselves, it was no masterclass in coaching. They got away with it. Manchester City could have easily won against Spurs and likewise Southampton.



“Spurs fans are not deluded, they know their team are playing really poorly and Mourinho is sort of trying to pull the wool over everybody's eyes over where they are and what they should be doing.



“This team have gone backwards I feel.”



Tottenham are also facing a Champions League exit after they lost the first leg of their last 16 tie at home to RB Leipzig.

