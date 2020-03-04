XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



04/03/2020 - 18:48 GMT

Troy Parrott On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Norwich City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have announced their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening's FA Cup fifth round tie at home against Norwich City. 

Jose Mourinho is looking for his side to make progress in the cup competition as he aims to bring silverware to north London early in his reign as head coach.
 

 



Tottenham continue to struggle for striking options with Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son out. Moussa Sissoko is also out, but has been spotted hard at work in the gym. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has a groin injury.

With Lloris out, Michel Vorm slots in between the sticks for Tottenham.
 


In defence, Mourinho picks Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez as centre-backs, while Harry Winks and Oliver Skipp slot into midfield. Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli and Steven Bergwijn will support Lucas Moura.



The Spurs boss has options on the bench if he needs to make changes this evening, including Troy Parrott and Erik Lamela.
 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Norwich City

Vorm, Aurier, Dier, Sanchez, Vertonghen (c), Winks, Skipp, Lo Celso, Alli, Bergwijn, Lucas

Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Alderweireld, Tanganga, Ndombele, Gedson, Lamela, Parrott
 