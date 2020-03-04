Troy Parrott On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Norwich City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have announced their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening's FA Cup fifth round tie at home against Norwich City.



Jose Mourinho is looking for his side to make progress in the cup competition as he aims to bring silverware to north London early in his reign as head coach.













Tottenham continue to struggle for striking options with Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son out. Moussa Sissoko is also out, but has been spotted hard at work in the gym. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has a groin injury.



With Lloris out, Michel Vorm slots in between the sticks for Tottenham.





In defence, Mourinho picks Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez as centre-backs, while Harry Winks and Oliver Skipp slot into midfield. Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli and Steven Bergwijn will support Lucas Moura.







The Spurs boss has options on the bench if he needs to make changes this evening, including Troy Parrott and Erik Lamela.





Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Norwich City



Vorm, Aurier, Dier, Sanchez, Vertonghen (c), Winks, Skipp, Lo Celso, Alli, Bergwijn, Lucas



Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Alderweireld, Tanganga, Ndombele, Gedson, Lamela, Parrott

