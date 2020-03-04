Unrealistic To Target Catching Coventry Now, Former Sunderland Star Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Sunderland midfielder Kieron Brady believes it is unrealistic to expect the Black Cats to now surpass League One table-toppers Coventry City and feels the second automatic promotion spot is what they are fighting for.



The Sky Blues went on top of the League One table following a narrow 1-0 victory over Sunderland last weekend, while the Wearside outfit slumped to fifth place.













Coventry currently have a six-point lead over Phil Parkinson's Black Cats and could extend it to nine points if they win the game they have in hand.



With just ten more games to go in the regular league season, Brady has insisted that it is unrealistic to think Sunderland can surpass the Sky Blues and finish top of the table.





However, the 48-year-old does still feel the Black Cats are in the mix to finish in second, but expects a difficult challenge from the likes of Rotherham United, Portsmouth and Peterborough United.







"Given there are only ten games left and given that if Coventry win their game in hand they will have a nine-point advantage over Sunderland, I think it is unrealistic, at this moment, to expect Sunderland to surpass Coventry", Brady said on the BBC's Sunderland podcast.



"So, at the end, it may well be that you are fighting for that second automatic promotion position. I think Portsmouth, Peterborough and Rotherham would be the difficulties in [the promotion race].





"I think they have got strength in depth and they have certainly got current form, certainly Portsmouth. Peterborough, score a lot of goals, albeit they do concede.



"So, I would see the two automatic positions being from basically the top five, maybe not Wycombe because I think they are feeling the effects of perhaps not having that quality in depth.



"So for me, it will still be Peterborough, Portsmouth, Coventry, Rotherham and possibly Sunderland."



Rotherham are currently second in the League One standings, while Fleetwood Town moved up to sixth by beating Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Tuesday night.

