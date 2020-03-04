Wolves Interest In Newcastle United Star Played Down

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolverhampton Wanderers' reported interest in Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has been played down, with little suggesting the club are going for the wide-man, according to The Athletic.



Saint-Maximin arrived on English soil from Nice in France in the summer, signing a long-term six-year deal with Premier League club Newcastle.













While the Frenchman has largely not been able to help the team climb up the league ladder, with the Magpies sitting 14th and just five points above the relegation zone, his qualities have not gone unnoticed.



Just seven months into his contract with the Tyneside-based club, Saint-Maximin is said to have attracted interest from Newcastle's league rivals Wolves.





However, the reports linking the 22-year-old winger with Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves side have been played down, with little to suggest they are in for him, it has been claimed.







It is understood that the Midlands outfit are yet to start planning their transfer activity, with the club currently not having a sporting director.



Saint-Maximin has also been linked with Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace.

