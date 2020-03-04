XRegister
04/03/2020 - 15:15 GMT

Would Be Huge Failure Not To Finish In Top Six Admits Paul Lambert

 




Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has admitted that not finishing in the top six in League One would be a huge failure for the Tractor Boys.

The Suffolk-based club slumped to their third consecutive loss in League One against Fleetwood Town on Tuesday evening, piling the pressure on Lambert.  


 



The narrow 1-0 defeat at home saw ninth-placed Ipswich lose the chance to close the gap on the sides above them and their chances of making the top six are now in doubt.

With the Tractor Boys six points behind sixth-placed Fleetwood and having played two more games, Lambert has admitted that it would be a huge failure if they fail to earn a playoff spot.
 


However, the former Aston Villa boss pointed out how his Ipswich side lacks experience handling pressure and insists they never claimed they would earn promotion back to the Championship this term.



"Huge. But as I said before, even at the start of the season, we never had a divine right to say we were going to bounce straight back up", Lambert was quoted as saying by Ipswich Star, when asked how big a failure would not finishing in the top six be.

"All I said was we were going to give it a right good go and that it was going to be really, really tough.
 


"The guys haven't experienced this type of pressure before. The guys are young. The level of expectancy is huge.

"The only way to deal with that is through experience. It's not just going to be given to them.

"Everybody suffers, but when you do turn the tide you don't forget what that feeling's like. Because it's always around the corner."

Ipswich are now set to host table-toppers Coventry City in the league this weekend and Lambert will be under big pressure to plot an upset.
 