Carlo Ancelotti Was Right Man At Right Time For Chelsea – Former Blue

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic has insisted that Carlo Ancelotti was the perfect man for the Blues when he joined the club in 2009.



Following the interim term of Guus Hiddink, Chelsea appointed the highly decorated Italian as their manager and he made an instant impact at Stamford Bridge.













Ancelotti galvanised a Chelsea squad who had seen Manchester United win three league titles in a row, and they played some of their most scintillating football under the Italian.



The former AC Milan boss won the Premier League and the FA Cup in his first season at Chelsea, with the Blues scoring 103 goals in the league.





Ivanovic, who was part of that Chelsea squad, admits that at the moment Ancelotti was the perfect manager for the Blues as he knew how to manage a team of big personalities.







He also revealed that the players loved working under the Italian as he gave them the freedom to express themselves on the pitch while being tactically astute.



“Carlo was the main figure in that moment; he completely turned everything that was going on at Chelsea after Mourinho and [Luiz Felipe] Scolari”, Ivanovic told The Athletic.





“He was exactly what Chelsea needed in that moment. It was a golden time for us.



“He is an amazing person. He is a coach who can bring the best out of players. He knows how to work with the big players, he knows how to get the best out of them.



“He gave us some freedom in the game, but also gave us some tactics which helped a lot.”



Ancelotti will not be in the dugout at Stamford Bridge this weekend when his current side Everton take on Chelsea due to the red card received against Manchester United.

