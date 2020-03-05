Chelsea Looked Unstoppable Under Carlo Ancelotti – Paul Clement

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea assistant manager Paul Clement has insisted that on occasions the Blues looked unstoppable when they were under the tutelage of Carlo Ancelotti.



Ancelotti spent only two years at Chelsea and was unceremoniously sacked in the corridors of Goodison Park at the end of his second year on the last day of the season after he failed to retain the Premier League.













But he remains a much-loved figure at the club and is expected to receive a warm welcome from Chelsea fans when Everton visit Stamford Bridge this weekend.



Clement, who served as his assistant at Chelsea, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, revealed that Ancelotti worked his charm on everyone at Chelsea from the start.





He insisted that Chelsea had a top squad with big personalities and Ancelotti just made sure that he came up with a system where they played some of the best football seen at Stamford Bridge.







Clement thinks at times Chelsea under Ancelotti looked like an unstoppable force, especially in his first season.



“Carlo just clicked with everyone”, the former Swansea boss told The Athletic.





“We scored 103 goals, only bettered once, and had an incredible attacking side. A team with a lot of maturity in every position.



“We had top players, competition for places, and personnel at the peak of their powers. They were late 20s, they’d won big trophies and knew how to achieve success.



“We just tapped into that, and Carlo developed a style that suited them. That played to their strengths: pace and power going forward, aggression and solidity at the back.



“We were unstoppable at times. Opponents didn’t know what had hit them. It was a special year.”



Ancelotti has made an impact at Everton as well and is yet to lose a game at Goodison Park since taking charge of the club.

