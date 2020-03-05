Former Romania International Baffled Over Why Ianis Hagi Did This

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Anderlecht and Romania star Alin Stoica is baffled over why Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi flopped in Belgium as he believes the Belgian game is in the worst state it has been for years.



The 21-year-old midfielder joined Belgian Pro League club Genk from Romanian side FC Viitoul for a fee in the region of €8m tp €10m in the summer.













However, Hagi was able to make just 14 league appearances in the first half of the campaign after struggling to establish himself at the club and joined Rangers on loan in January.



While the Romania international has done well with the Gers so far and could move to Ibrox permanently in the summer, former Belgian top flight star Stoica is confused why the youngster did not succeed at Genk.





The former Romania international believes Belgian football is at an all-time low at the moment and insists most of the players in the top flight would not have even made it to the dressing room when he used to play.







“I don't know why Ianis flopped in Belgium", Stoica said on ProSport Live.



"Belgian football has never been as bad as it is now.





“95 per cent of the players now in Belgium would not have even entered the dressing room in the 2000s. And then I am talking about quality."



Hagi has scored three goals and provided two assists from his 10 appearances across all competitions for Rangers so far, winning over the Gers faithful.

