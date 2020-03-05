Former Scotland Star Sceptical About Chances of Steven Gerrard Quitting Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international goalkeeper Alan Rough believes Rangers manager Steven Gerrard would be hesitant to be seen to walk away from the Gers as a failure and without silverware to his name.



Rangers have slipped into a big rut in recent weeks, losing further ground on Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, exiting the Scottish Cup and on Wednesday night losing at home to struggling Hamilton Academical.













Although they have a game in hand in the league, defending champions Celtic are currently 13 points ahead of the Light Blues, and Gerrard is staring at the possibility of being in the Rangers dugout when the Bhoys pick up another treble.



While Gerrard's Gers have made it to the Round of 16 of the Europa League, not many fancy them to go all the way and win the competition, and the likelihood of ending the season without silverware is considered to be high.





With the 39-year-old's chances of winning a trophy with Rangers looking bleak this term, there have been suggestions that he could soon step down from his role as manager.







However, former Scotland star Rough believes Gerrard would be hesitant to do so as he feels the Englishman will not want a black mark against his name as he looks to make it big as a manager.



"You have to watch what he's doing because he doesn't want to walk away as a failure", Rough said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.





"He wouldn't want to walk away with a big black mark against his CV because he is a kind of guy who wants a big club eventually."



Gerrard is under contract until 2024 at Rangers and there has been little so far to suggest the club will look to move him on.

