Getting Sick of Jose Mourinho’s Excuses Says Former Tottenham Star

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jamie O’Hara has revealed that he is feeling tired of Jose Mourinho’s excuses and believes his negativity is not helping anyone at the club.



Tottenham crashed out of the FA Cup on Tuesday night at the hands of Norwich City on penalties and have now lost failed to win any of their last four games, losing three.













Spurs are five points off the pace in the top four race and Mourinho has been open about not having fit strikers in his squad and the tiredness of some of his attacking players.



Mourinho has also said that he cannot afford to focus on both Burnley and RB Leipzig in the next week and will have to prioritise one of the games.





But O’Hara insisted that his constant stream of excuses for his side’s poor performance is becoming tiresome with each day and he has filled the air at Tottenham with his negativity.







He insisted that Mourinho will have to lift the mood inside the squad as they need results and he still has a good enough squad at his disposal.



The former Tottenham star said on talkSPORT: “I am getting a little sick and tired of the excuses he is coming out with.





“I backed it when he lost Harry Kane, lost [Heung-Min] Son and he is trying to find a way to win and it hasn’t quite happened.



“But the negativity and the mentality of let’s all feel sorry for us and let’s all worry about injuries and [Lucas] Moura wants to come off and [Steven] Bergwijn wants to come off and let’s all feel sorry for Tottenham.



“No, come on. If you need to get results, then you need to pick it up. You have still got a good enough squad there to beat Norwich and to get results.”



It remains to be seen whether Mourinho decides to field a weakened line up against Burnley this weekend with an eye on RB Leipzig next week.

