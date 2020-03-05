I See No Issue – Ajax Coach On Hakim Ziyech Amid Chelsea Move Lack of Focus Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Ajax coach Erik ten Hag has insisted that he has not seen any attitude shift in Hakim Ziyech since his summer move to Chelsea was confirmed last month.



Chelsea agreed on a deal with Ajax for the signature of the winger in the summer and Ziyech is also believed to have agreed on personal terms with the west London club.













However, since his summer move was confirmed that player has looked out of sorts and has not scored or assisted in any of six games for the Dutch champions.



He has not been helped by Ajax’s downturn in form, but Ten Hag stressed that he has not seen anything different from Ziyech since the transfer was announced despite criticism of him.





He did concede that an impending big move to Chelsea is not helping him but the Ajax coach also believes the form of the rest of the team will not make it any easier for the attackers.







“I see no other attitude with him”, the Ajax coach was quoted as saying by Dutch magazine Voetbal International.



“It is also true that it has not made it easier for him.





“Also because the rest of the team don’t have form either, it is not going to get any easier for the attackers.”



Ziyech has eight goals and 21 assists to his name this season in all competitions.

