I Want Locker In Senior Dressing Room – Rangers Talent Sets Target

Rangers youngster Dapo Mebude has revealed his desire to make sure he gets a locker in the senior team dressing room next season.



On 19th May 2019, a 17-year-old Mebude replaced Daniel Candeias in the 63rd minute of Rangers' league game against Kilmarnock to make his senior team debut for the club.













However, while he has trained with Steven Gerrard and co often, the London-born teenager is yet to earn another first team outing in a light blue shirt.



Despite not being able to follow up his debut with another appearance, Mebude is not disheartened and is still eager to push into the first team and earn some game time before the season comes to a close this year.





Revealing his targets, Mebude has expressed his desire to earn a locker in the Rangers dressing room next term and spend as much time as possible with Gerrard's senior squad.







"I'd like to push into the first team, make some more appearances this season", Mebude told Rangers TV, when asked about his targets.



"Maybe next season, try and get a locker in that dressing room.





"So, just try and be part of them as much as I can, that is my main goal."



While he will be hopeful of getting playing time this term, the possibility of that happening remains to be seen, with first-team stars Alfredo Morelos, Jermain Defoe and Florian Kamberi ahead of him in the pecking order.

