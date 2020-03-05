I’m Convinced – Germany Technical Director On Leroy Sane’s Euro 2020 Chances

Follow @insidefutbol





Germany technical director Oliver Bierhoff has expressed confidence that Manchester City winger Leroy sane will be in the national team squad for this summer’s European Championship.



Sane has not played senior football since suffering a cruciate ligament injury in the Community Shield at the start of the season and has been slowing making his way back.













He has been training with Pep Guardiola’s squad again and has featured for their Under-23 side in his bid to regain his fitness before returning to first-team action.



Sane remains a key figure for Germany’s European Championship plans and Bierhoff is confident that there will be no problems in his way to being in the Germany squad this summer.





He insisted that the winger looked sharp when he met him a few weeks ago and he is certain the Manchester City star will play a role in the European Championship.







“My feeling is positive”, Bierhoff told German daily Bild about Sane’s chances of being in the Germany squad for Euro 2020.



“I am convinced that Leroy is ready for the European Championship.





“I was with him in Manchester two weeks ago.



“Since he has already made a very good impression and looks fit, he has already played for the Manchester City Under-23s, I am counting on him for the European Championship.”



Sane is also expected to be at the centre of transfer speculation this summer as Bayern Munich again look to sign him.

