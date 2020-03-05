It’s Difficult For Phil Parkinson – Former Sunderland Star On Selection Dilemma

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Sunderland star Marco Gabbiadini insists it is difficult for Black Cats boss Phil Parkinson to decide whether to make changes for the Gillingham game, despite some fans urging him to do so.



Having failed to win two games on the bounce, many fans have called for Parkinson to make changes to his line-up when Sunderland host Gillingham this weekend.













However, ex-Black Cats striker Gabbiadini has insisted that it is not as easy as that, before explaining how Parkinson has built the team around a good team spirit, rather than individuals.



While the 52-year-old is aware of the contributions of Lynden Gooch and Chris Maguire, he is concerned if making multiple changes to the line-up will affect the balance of the side, which he feels could make the players insecure.





"It is always difficult in a situation like this because it is easy, from afar, just to say 'yes, we have got to make changes', and Phil Parkinson has built a good team spirit there, there have been some good results and some good comebacks and there have been really good team performances", Gabbiadini said on the BBC's Sunderland podcast.







"I know we have had some lads like Gooch and Maguire, who have had good spells, but it has been built around the team more than the individuals, so sometimes managers are reluctant to then start making three or four changes.



"People start looking over their shoulder and there's a bit more edginess about the players and whether they are going to be secure in their position, but the other side, the flip side of the coin, is that we are in a very delicate position, I think, in the season aren't we, with what, ten games to go."





Gabbiadini went on to explain that the promotion race in the ongoing League One season is the closest he has seen in recent years, which he believes will put Parkinson in a dilemma over whether to make changes to his team or not against Gillingham, with no room for error.



"It's very tight, isn't it? It is probably the closest I have seen the top of a table for many a year, I think Championship a season or a couple of seasons ago was similar when Derby were top about this time of the season and the wheels fell off and few other teams had late runs", he continued.



"So, there's a lot that can happen and I just wonder whether Phil Parkinson will just stick with the lads who have done well for him and just see – no midweek game – whether they come back firing on all cylinders this weekend."



With Fleetwood Town, Oxford United and Peterborough United on their tail, it could be key for Sunderland to win against Gillingham to keep themselves in the race for automatic promotion.

