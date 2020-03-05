It’s Going To Be Hard – Leeds United Star On Hitting Personal Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has expressed his desire to match his last season's goals and assists tally for the Whites in the current campaign, but conceded it will be tough.



Klich, who joined Leeds from FC Twente in 2017, looked to be on his way out of Elland Road before Marcelo Bielsa took charge in 2018 and reinvigorated him.













Last season, the Poland international started each of Leeds' 46 Championship games under Bielsa and racked up a total of 10 goals and eight assists to his name.



While the 29-year-old has also started each of their 36 league games so far this season, he only has four goals and four assists to his name.





With ten more matches to go in the league, Klich has expressed his desire to match his last season's tally, but has admitted that it is a tough ask.







"I'd love to reach the same amount of goals and assists like last season, but it is going to be hard", Klich said on LUTV.



"Obviously I'm missing some goals, but the last couple of games were good.





"I hope it is going to be even better [for the remainder of the season]."



Klich has scored one goal and provided three assists in Leeds' last four league games and will be hopeful of being involved in more against Huddersfield Town this weekend.





